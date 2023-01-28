Rakhi Sawant’s mother Jaya Sawant has passed away. The Bigg Boss alum’s mother died on Saturday evening in Mumbai after a long battle with reported cancer and brain tumour. Rakhi and her friend confirmed the news with the media. Speaking with ETimes, Rakhi said, “Maa ab nahi rahi (Mom is no more)." She added that Jaya had a multi-organ failure and was critical.

Rakhi Sawant’s friend revealed that the noticed a fluctuation in the monitor. A half an hour later, the family was informed that Jaya had passed away.

Earlier this month, Rakhi had revealed her mother was diagnosed with brain tumour. “I came out of the Bigg Boss house last night and I really need everyone’s blessings. Mom is not well. She is in the hospital. Please pray for her," she said. Rakhi broke down in tears as she further mentioned that her mother is diagnosed with a brain tumor. In the video, it was further revealed that her mother’s left side of body has been paralysed. “Nobody informed me in the Bigg Boss house that she is not well. I did not know she had been hospitalised. My mom has been diagnosed with a brain tumour," Rakhi said.

In April 2021, Rakhi’s mother underwent a surgery for removal of tumor in her gallbladder which had turned cancerous. Back then, Rakhi had shared a video in which her mother also thanked Salman Khan for funding her treatment.

Rakhi often shared updates about her mother’s health with fans and the paparazzi. She was also seen getting emotional talking about her mother. It has been a tough month for Rakhi. She was not only supporting her mother during her fight but was also seen breaking down when her husband Adil Khan dismissed claimed that they were married. He eventually clarified that he denied it because his family was yet to accept Rakhi as his wife. Rakhi also made headlines when she was detained after a woman model filed a complaint against her alleging that the Bigg Boss fame made her ‘inappropriate videos and photos’ viral.

