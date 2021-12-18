Rakhi Sawant’s NRI Husband From Belgium is Still Married to Me, Claims Bihar Woman

Bigg Boss 15 has been hitting the headlines since its inception, courtesy of the histrionics of the participants inside the house but this time, it's an outside happening that is making news. Rakhi Sawant’s alleged husband Ritesh Singh has been under public scrutiny ever since he entered the Bigg Boss house, with viewers questioning the authenticity of his marriage with Rakhi as well as his claims of being an NRI from Belgium. Looks like things have taken a turn for the worse for him now as a picture has emerged of him with his purported wife Snigdha Priya and their child.

In an interview with ETimes, Snigdha claimed that the man posing as Rakhi’s husband on the show is actually her spouse, with whom she even has a 6-year-old daughter. Snigdha added that his name is Ritesh Kumar and not Ritesh Singh, and that he had been an abusive husband against whom she even filed a case of domestic violence.

Hailing from Bihar, both of them got married on December 1, 2014, and moved to Chennai in March next year, Snigdha further claimed. Their child was born in December that year. “In the seven years of marriage, I have lived with him for two-and-a-half years and it was nothing short of an ordeal,” she told ETimes.

Snigdha shared how Ritesh would abuse her often and recalled an incident of February 18, 2017 where he hit her with a belt for four hours at a stretch when his mother and sister had come to visit them. She had to be hospitalised after which she returned to her parents’ home. Having been driven over the edge, she decided to file a complaint of domestic violence and assault against him, his mother and sister at a local police station in Bihar.

However, Ritesh came to her parents’ place to rekindle their relationship, promising that he had been redeemed, to which she agreed. However, she said that his good behavior lasted only two months, following which things started going downhill again. In October 2018, Ritesh left the house and blocked Snigdha’s number. Although he showed up at her father’s place and stayed with them for around 10 days, he disappeared again soon after, she claimed. Snigdha said she emailed him since their son was missing him but the latter replied asking for a divorce. “Ritesh connected with me and this time asked for a divorce, which I refused. Three months ago, he got in touch with me and asked for divorce again,” she said.

Snigdha said she was left appalled when she saw her husband enter the Bigg Boss house as Rakhi Sawant’s husband. She refused to believe that he had married Rakhi and that he was now settled in Belgium.

Rakhi Sawant had been hiding her ‘mystery husband’ from the public eye since her claims of marrying an NRI in mid-2019. After more than two years of speculation, Rakhi finally revealed Ritesh on this season of Bigg Boss where they both entered as contestants.

