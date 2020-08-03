Raksha Bandhan 2020: Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria Join Ranbir and Kareena for Kapoor Family Lunch

Members of the Kapoor family today came together to celebrate Rakhsha Bandhan. Kareena Kapoor took to social media to share the pictures from their lunch.

The get-together was joined by Kareena Kapoor Khan, her husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur Ali Khan. Ranbir Kapoor was also seen in the pics with beau Alia Bhatt, mother Neetu Kapoor and sibling Rddhima Kapoor Sahani. Also joining the lunch were Tara Sutaria, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra. Agastya Nanda, Nitasha Nanda, Randhir Kapoor and Rima Jain among others were also present on the ocassion.

However, missing from the lunch was Karisma Kapoor. As the family missed the actress, Karisma sent a loving video message for her brothers and sisters on the occasion.

Kareena posted the pictures from the lunch and Karisma's video message on Instagram. Take a look:

Also, Ranbir Kapoor's sibling, Riddhima had taken to Twitter to wish the actor on the festival. Cherishing their bond, Riddhima took to Instagram to share an adorable sun-kissed selfie with her brother.

"Happy Rakhi love you." she captioned the post. she also shared a selfie with him on Instagram stories.

