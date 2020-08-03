Raksha Bandhan 2020: Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Shares Priceless Memories Of Him

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared throwback pictures of their Raksha Bandhan celebrations as children. She shared a collage of priceless photos in which Sushant’s sisters were seen tying him rakhis.

“Happy Rakshabandhan mera sweet sa baby... bahut pyaar karte hain hum aapko jaan... aur hamesha karte rahenge... you were, you are and you will always be our PRIDE! @sushantsinghrajput #happyrakshabandhan,” she captioned her Instagram post.

Ankita Lokhande, Sushant’s ex-girlfriend, showered the post with love. “Di..,” she commented, followed by a heart emoji.

Since Sushant’s death on June 14, Shweta has been sharing memories of him on social media. Last month, she shared her WhatsApp chat with him days before he died, and revealed that they were inseparable in school. Recently, she appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to support the family in getting justice for him.

“Dear Sir somehow my heart says you stand by the truth. We are from a very simple family. My brother had no Godfather when he was in Bollywood nor do we have anyone right now. My request to you is to immediately look into this case and make sure that everything is handled in a sanitized way and no evidence is tampered with. Expecting justice to prevail,” she wrote in a letter shared on Instagram.