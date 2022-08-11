Raksha Bandhan 2022: 5 Bollywood Movies About Love, Support and the Special Sibling Bond

RAKSHA BANDHAN 2022: Bollywood films are all about celebrating relationships and emotions. Any story is knitted around the bond between two individuals and their journey over a period. While love stories have always taken the center stage in most Hindi films, there are also many movies that have celebrated the bond of siblings.

As we celebrate the bond between brother and sister, we look at some of the movies that have celebrated the love between siblings through their story.

Hum Saath Saath Hain

Rajshree Production is known for making films that promote family values and culture and their 1999 release Hum Saath Saath Hain celebrates the bond shared siblings. The film features Mohnish Behl, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Neelam Kothari in the role of siblings, who are ready to sacrifice anything for each other. No One Killed Jessica

Based on real-life incidents, the film showed the struggle of Vidya Balan in getting justice for her murdered sister. The film also featured Rani Mukherjee in a key role. It is based on the real-life story of Jessica Lal murder case. Ram Aur Shyam

One of the first names that come to any Bollywood buffs’ mind after thinking about a film based on sibling bond, is Ram Aur Shyam. The film features the story of twin brothers who were separated at birth. However, they find themselves in each other’s lives due to misunderstandings, before getting reunited at the end. Dil Dhadakne Do

Director Zoya Akhtar’s directorial Dil Dhadakne Do feature the story of dysfunctional rich Indian business family. However, the siblings played by Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra share a special bond and are each other’s biggest support. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Bhaag Milka Bhaag showed the struggle of Milkha Singh’s journey from a partition torn young boy to one of the greatest athletes in Indian history. While the film largely focused on Milkha’s individual journey, his special bond with his elder sister Isri left a lasting impression on the audience’s mind. The film beautifully showed the sibling love and Isri’s contribution to Milkha’s journey.

