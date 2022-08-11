Raksha Bandhan 2022: Did You Know These Actors Played the Role of Brother-Sister and Lover On Screen?

RAKSHA BANDHAN 2022: Many films in Bollywood have shown us the wonderful bond between brothers and sisters. The actors have done an outstanding job, from performing with romantic chemistry to portraying siblings on the big screen. On Raksha Bandhan siblings promise to keep each other safe and loved.

Keeping in mind the purpose of this day as well as to spread the scent of happiness throughout the nation, we have compiled a list of on-screen brother-sister duo who impressed the audience with their strong performances in the movies. Take a look below.

Juhi Chawla and Akshay Kumar

Juhi Chawla and Akshay Kumar nailed their roles as siblings in the film Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love. Amitabh Bachchan played their father in the movie. They were seen together as lovers in Mr. & Mrs. Khiladi. Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Whenever Aishwarya Rai and Shah Rukh Khan have appeared together in a film, it has always managed to create magic. They have been featured in films like Devdas, Mohabbatein, and the most recent Ae Dil Hai Mushkil as lovers. But their roles as twin siblings in the 2000 hit film Josh grabbed everyone’s attention and they were highly praised for their performance. Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh

Priyanka and Ranveer’s chemistry in Gunday was widely praised, but it was incredible to see how the two aced their roles as siblings in Zoya Akhtar’s directorial Dil Dhadakne Do. The film depicted how real-life siblings behave including their little fights, secret sharing, and standing up for each other. Deepika Padukone and Arjun Rampal

In the light-hearted comic film Houseful, Deepika and Arjun were saying portraying the role of siblings. Arjun appeared in the film as a possessive brother who wants nothing but happiness for his sister. To ensure this, he conducts numerous tests on her love interest, played by Akshay Kumar. Back in the day, the duo played each other’s love interests in the blockbuster film Om Shanti Om. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham

Deepika Padukone and John Abraham were seen playing the roles of each other’s lovers in the comedic film Desi Boyz. Later in Race 2, both stars were cast as siblings. The film also starred Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles.

