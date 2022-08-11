Raksha Bandhan 2022: Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem's Bitter-Sweet Sibling Bond is Oh-So-Relatable

Bollywood sibling duo Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem celebrated Raksha Bandhan on a hilarious note. On Thursday evening, the actress shared a series of funny pictures alongside her brother. While doing so, Huma Qureshi also busted the expectation and reality of social media in the funniest way. In one pic, both Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem appear in peppy attire as they pose for the camera. The picture appears to be a throwback from an ad shoot that the two did together.

Another photo sees their crazy yet affectionate bond as the two pose weirdly. Saleem jokingly chokes Qureshi, while the latter is just trying to keep up with the madness of her brother.

“Expectation versus Reality!! Happy Rakhi my jaan. We protect each other while being cartoons together for life, “ wrote Qureshi in the caption.

The major highlight of the post came when the photos caught the attention of Saqib Saleem. Just proving to be an annoying brother to Huma, he wrote, “Pls send me pictures to post hahah.”

Within hours the Rakshan Bandhan post of Huma Qureshi garnered thousands of likes leaving many fans complementing their camaraderie. While one user wrote, “awesome you guys”, a few others dropped red hearts and smiley emoticons in the comment section of the post.

On the professional front, Huma Qureshi last featured in the psychological thriller web series Mithya. Helmed by Rohan Sippy, the ZEE5 show also starred Avantika Dassani, Rajit Kapur, and Parambrata Chatterjee in pivotal rolesHer next project is Vasan Bala’s neo-noir crime drama Monica, O My Darling alongside Rajkummar Rao and Radhika Apte.

Meanwhile, Saquib Saleem was last seen in the sports drama flick, 82. He has Kakuda in the pipeline.

