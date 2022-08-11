Raksha Bandhan 2022: Rubina Dilaik, Mohit Malik, Avika Gor and Other TV Stars Share Their Fondest Memories

Raksha Bandhan is here, and it is a celebration of the relationship between siblings. There can be fights, there can be complaints, but the relationship between siblings is always filled with immense love. And on this special occasion, our favourite TV celebs open up about their memories of Raksha Bandhan.

Rubina Dilaik says, “I have grown up with my two sisters and for me ‘the festival will always be about my sisters and our bond. ‘Rakshabandhan’ means a promise of protection and we have always had one another’s back through thick and thin. I know this festival is a special day for a brother and a sister, but for me, it is about me and my sisters. We used to tie ‘Rakhi’ to each other, but for us, it’s so much more than just one day, we protect and support each other every day. This year, I will have a small celebration as I am a little pre-occupied with my backlogs of work as I was shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 in Cape Town, but like every year, we will tie ‘Rakhi’ and pamper each other with beautiful gifts.”

Actor Mohit Malik revealed, “Rakshabandhan has always been special for me, and I have many happy memories of this auspicious day. When we were young, my sister used to surprise us by making handmade “Rakhis”, and we would in return surprise her with presents. As kids we used to get small things for her within the little pocket money, we received from our parents. This year’s ‘Rakshabandhan’ is special for multiple reasons, as I was away in Cape Town for two months, shooting for ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’, this is the first occasion where I will be celebrating with my family after coming back. Most importantly, this is Ekbir’s first ‘Rakshabandhan’, and I am excited for him to experience this festival for the first time.”

Avika Gor, who is set to make her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s 1920-Horrors of the Heart, says, “For me, Rakshabandhan is very special because I have always been pampered as I am the only sister who is in the city. A lot of my brothers are very close to me. It’s a very sweet gesture from them to make me feel special on this day and I love that attention from them. For me, it’s about people who have taken care of me and protected me. This is why actor Aly Goni has joined that list after fear factor. He was really there for me during the whole process.”

She further adds, “I do not have a sibling but I do have a lot of cousin’s and we sometimes irritate each other and have fun. They keep me grounded and for me to be the same after being in the industry for so many years, the credit goes to my cousins. They take me out for walks and ice cream and around them I feel that I can live a normal basic life. I feel all my cousin and brothers are emotionally dependent on me. I am the one who listens to all their stories and then give them an idea of what they should do. I am the younger one but I feel like I am the oldest.”

Nyrraa Banerjee said, “Rakshabandhan has always been one of my favourite festivals as we have a huge celebration at our house. This time around I am more excited as after 2 years of the pandemic, finally we are going to do a big get-together. With all my cousins coming over we are going to enjoy every bit of this day. The gifts and the food are the best part of the festival! Though we are all grown-ups, I still go gaga to receive amazing gifts, after all, ‘Dil toh Baccha hai ji’. I hope I manage to get an off from the shoot as my recent show ‘Pishachini’ has just launched, but I am surely going to spend the evening with my family.”

Tanvi Dogra of Parineetii fame says, “My brother is my protector, confidant, and gives me strength. ‘Rakshabandhan’ has always been a very special occasion for me, and I always ensure that I spend the day with my brother. This year I am looking forward to celebrating this festival with my ‘Parineetii’ family too as we are going to have a nice celebration on the sets too.”

Nima Denzongpa of Surabhi Das said, “This festival has always been very special to me. I used to be with my family to celebrate the day but since I had been caught up with the shoot of ‘Nima Denzongpa’ now it becomes difficult to visit my family in Assam on Rakshabandhan. I am very happy that my family had visited me few days back here in Mumbai and we all had a great time together. My brother has been an amazing support for me. He was the first person, who gave me the confidence to move to Mumbai when I decided to build a career in the new city. He will always be the most special person in my life.”

Shivya Pathania of Baal Shiv fame shared, “We celebrate Raksha Bandhan most traditionally. It is always a huge festival in my hometown, Himachal Pradesh. We host the festivities in our old house with my extended family. In our home, it is almost like a custom where we meet ties Rakhi to our brothers and then binge on our favourite cuisine. And nothing will change this year either. Due to my busy shooting schedule, I will not be able to attend the event with my family this year. However, I will send my Rakhi to my younger sister Divya, who will tie it on my brother Shivam’s hand on my behalf, and I will be present on the video call to see it. But that does not mean that my Raksha Bandhan will end there. As soon as I get my next long break, I will visit home and have a good time with my family and, of course, my beloved brother. Gift bhi to lena hai (laughs). But to be honest, my brother is very special to me. He is not just my brother but also a father when I am looking for any guidance and a friend when I must share some secret and have an opinion. I am grateful to have a brother like him in my life. I wish Shivam and all my other brother’s a very Happy Raksha Bandhan.”

Vidisha Srivastava who plays Anita Bhabi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai said, “I adore my brother, Gaurav. He is one of the most important people in my life who has always been there. Together we are a house on fire. We love pranking and troubling each other. We will have a get-together at our place, and I will cook some of Gaurav’s favourite dishes. He has always pampered my sister and me with gifts and special gestures. Now we would like to do the same for him. He is elder to me and has always been my friend, philosopher and guide. He has been the number one cheerleader. We are two peas in a pod; our parents knew that, if nothing else, we had each other’s backs. I pray for his well-being on Raksha Bandhan and every day.”

Happy Raksha Bandhan.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here