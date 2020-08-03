Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Kumar Announces New Film on Festival with Aanand L Rai

On the festival of Raksha Bandhan on Monday, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has announced his new movie, titled Raksha Bandhan, with director Aanand L Rai. A teaser poster for the upcoming venture was also launched and shows Akshay's character tightly hugging his four sisters in a warm embrace. The movie release date is November 5, 2021.

Calling Raksha Bandha one of his most special films, Akshay wrote on social media, "Hardly ever in life does one come across a story that touches your heart so deeply and so instantly...it’s the quickest I’ve signed a film in my career. Dedicating this film, #RakshaBandhan to my dear sister, Alka and to the most special bond in the world...that of a brother and sister. Thank you @aanandlrai for one of the most special films of my life (sic)."

Akshay has also been roped in to play a cameo role in Aanand's Atrangi Re, which features Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in lead roles. Atrangi Re is all set to resume shooting in October across Madurai, Delhi and Mumbai.

Read: Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush to Resume 'Atrangi Re' Shoot in October

Akshay will shoot for Atrangi Re in Mumbai and Delhi. Reportedly Akshay is charging Rs 27 crore for his cameo apperance in Atrangi Re.

Meanwhile, Akshay will be heading to UK for the shooting of his spy-thriller film Bellbottom later this month.