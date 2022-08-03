Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Kumar Surely Knows How Turn Work Travel Into Fun | Here's Proof

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Raksha Bandhan. The promotions of the movie are currently underway and for the same, the team traveled to Pune recently. It so happened that the team boarded a private plane to reach the venue. While traveling for promotion can turn out to be hectic and tiring, Akshay Kumar and his co-stars decided to make it a fun ride.

Akshay Kumar took to his social media handle to give his fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the team’s funny banter through a hilarious video. Midway they decided to play a game that’s been liked by almost every Indian during their childhood days. If the video is anything to go by, Akshay Kumar and all his co-stars appeared to be having a gala time together.

While sharing the video on Instagram, the Khiladi star wrote, “Jo mazaa behno ke saath bachpan ke khel khelne mein hai uska koi muqabla nahi (The fun that one getswhile playing childhood games with their sister is just unforgettable).” Akshay further promised that audiences will relive the fun of their childhood while watching his next movie. “Reliving these childhood memories with my onscreen sisters as we head to Pune for promotions. Raksha Bandhan..8 days to go!” he wrote.

In just a few hours, the video has garnered close to six lakh likes on Instagram. Fans were also quick to shower love in the comment section. While one of the fans wrote, “Legend playing legendary game,” another called the team ‘cute’.

<b>Latest News</b> and <a href="https://www.news18.com/"><b>Breaking News</b></a> here<p></p>