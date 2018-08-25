GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Raksha Bandhan: Arjun Kapoor Showers Love on Sisters Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula; See Pics

Arjun and Anshula are Boney Kapoor's children with his first wife Mona Shourie Kapoor while Janhvi and Khushi are Boney and late actress Sridevi's daughters.

News18.com

Updated:August 25, 2018, 4:03 PM IST
(Image: Viral Bhayani)
Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, actor Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to express his love for his sisters.

The 2 States actor praised his half-sister Janhvi Kapoor, who made her ramp debut as the showstopper for Nachiket Barve at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018.

He wrote: "Janhvi's expression when she is pretending that she likes working out over eating. Clearly, it is the Raksha Bandhan weekend, vibe being strong on my timeline today."

Arjun also complimented his other two sisters Anshula Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, who accompanied Janhvi for the fashion event.

Arjun posted pictures of the two from the fashion gala with a caption, which read: "The real showstoppers. Please move aside Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor. Our family has two new fashion rebels in town." He also mentioned that he is 'jealous' and 'proud' of seeing a quick change in his sisters.



Arjun and Anshula are Boney Kapoor's children with his first wife Mona Shourie Kapoor while Janhvi and Khushi are Boney and late actress Sridevi's daughters.

(With IANS inputs)

