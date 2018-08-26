Raksha Bandhan: Bollywood Sends Love to Siblings, Fans; See Pics
Photographs and messages from the film stars were splashed across Instagram and Twitter.
Representative image.
While megastar Amitabh Bachchan reached out to his 'extended family' to share a message urging people to celebrate love, respect, peace and harmony, a string of other celebrities took to social media to share some of their memorable moments with their siblings. Photographs and messages from the film stars were splashed across Instagram and Twitter.
T 2913 - Rakshabandhan greetings .. रक्षाबंधन की अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ , स्नेह आदर और सुख शांति pic.twitter.com/E09Su72Tjq— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 26, 2018
Priyanka, who recently got engaged to American singer Nick Jonas, posted a photograph with her brother Siddharth, and wrote: "I've got an army of brothers, and this one (Siddharth) happens to be the leader of the pack (by default). Happy Raksha Bandhan! It's one of my favourite festivals where the sister ties a sacred thread around the brother's wrist for protection, symbolic of the beautiful bond between siblings. I can't imagine life without having my brothers in my corner... Love you guys!"
I've got an army of brothers, and this one (@siddharthchopra89) happens to be the leader of the pack (by default) :p Happy #RakshaBandhan! It's one of my favorite festivals where the sister ties a sacred thread around the brother's wrist for protection, symbolic of the beautiful bond between siblings. I can't imagine life without having my brothers in my corner... Love you guys!
Kartik was in Gwalior for the festival, which celebrates the brother-sister bond. He was nostalgic. "Really miss our bachpan (childhood). Celebrated Raksha Bandhan after such a long time with my sister and my family and in my city. Love you Kittu a lot. You are the apple of our eye. And we are so proud of you," the "Pyaar Ka Punchnama" actor wrote and posted a set of happy family pictures.
Nostalgic and how....— Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) August 26, 2018
Really miss our bachpan
Celebrated Rakshabandhan after such a long time with my Sister and my Family and in my City ❤️❤️
Love you Kittu a lot lot lot
You are the apple of our eye
And we r so so proud of you ❤️❤️#HappyRakshaBandhan pic.twitter.com/OIGJ2I0ehG
Actress Aditi Rao Hydari also shared some photographs with her brothers, and wrote: "From being my props in pictures to always having my back... Thank you broskis! Happy Raksha Bandhan. P.S. I will continue to bully you for as long as I live!"
From being my props in pictures to always having my back... Thank you broskis! #HappyRakshaBandhan— Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) August 26, 2018
P.S. I will continue to bully you for as long as I live! pic.twitter.com/vHh8GxuRU5
Deepika's Rakhi message was for her younger sister Anisha, whom she lovingly calls 'Smallie'. The "Padmaavat" star shared their childhood picture, and wrote: "Like always... I promise to love you, protect you and bug you... forever! I love you Smallie."
Sonam Kapoor shared a special photograph with her army of brothers, and wrote: "To my brothers, a very very happy Rakhee... I'm so thankful to have all of you in my life... Love you all a lot! And sorry I'm not there today to tie you rakhi... Your favourite sister, Sonam."
Actor Sunny Deol flaunted rakhis on his wrist, and wrote; "Happy Raksha Bandhan. Respect them, protect them always."
#HappyRakshaBandhan ,respect them ,protect them ALWAYS. pic.twitter.com/mFkcyShVHQ— Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) August 26, 2018
T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar wished his sisters Tulsi and Khushali. "As we grow older, we have become each other's pillars... shoulders to lean on. I'm grateful everyday to have your support and unconditional love!"
Then and now. As we grow older, we have become each other's pillars...shoulders to lean on. I'm grateful everyday to have your support & unconditional love! @TulsikumarTK @KhushaliKumar— BhushanKumar (@itsBhushanKumar) August 26, 2018
To all the brothers & sisters, from our family to yours - #HappyRakshaBandhan pic.twitter.com/sPcKY9fk2x
Kajol wrote: "Happy Raksha Bandhan everyone! And let's all protect the important things in life as well... Humanity, compassion, value for life and self respect."
#HappyRakshaBandhan everyone! And let’s all protect the important things in life as well..... Humanity, Compassion, Value for Life and Self Respect ✊— Kajol (@KajolAtUN) August 26, 2018
Comedienne and Amazon Prime Videos India mainstay Kaneez Surka wished herself, tongue firmly in cheek, thanking herself for protecting, supporting and loving herself always.
Thank you Kaneez for always protecting, supporting and loving yourself. #HappyRakshaBandhan to me ❤️— Kaneez Surka (@kaneezsurka) August 26, 2018
Singer Neha Kakkar thanked her sister Sonu Kakkar, who visited her on the sets of Indian Idol.
World’s Best Sister My Sister @SonuKakkar came to surprise me on #IndianIdol Also You Can’t Miss Her Legendary Performance with @VishalDadlani Watch all this #Tonite at 8 pm. Only on @SonyTV #HappyRakshaBandhan pic.twitter.com/z6eu0IQYRK— Neha Kakkar (@iAmNehaKakkar) August 26, 2018
(With IANS inputs)
