Raksha Bandhan: Bollywood Sends Love to Siblings, Fans; See Pics

Raksha Bandhan was celebrated with gusto by Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Kartik Aryan on Sunday.While megastar Amitabh Bachchan reached out to his 'extended family' to share a message urging people to celebrate love, respect, peace and harmony, a string of other celebrities took to social media to share some of their memorable moments with their siblings. Photographs and messages from the film stars were splashed across Instagram and Twitter.Priyanka, who recently got engaged to American singer Nick Jonas, posted a photograph with her brother Siddharth, and wrote: "I've got an army of brothers, and this one (Siddharth) happens to be the leader of the pack (by default). Happy Raksha Bandhan! It's one of my favourite festivals where the sister ties a sacred thread around the brother's wrist for protection, symbolic of the beautiful bond between siblings. I can't imagine life without having my brothers in my corner... Love you guys!"Kartik was in Gwalior for the festival, which celebrates the brother-sister bond. He was nostalgic. "Really miss our bachpan (childhood). Celebrated Raksha Bandhan after such a long time with my sister and my family and in my city. Love you Kittu a lot. You are the apple of our eye. And we are so proud of you," the "Pyaar Ka Punchnama" actor wrote and posted a set of happy family pictures.Actress Aditi Rao Hydari also shared some photographs with her brothers, and wrote: "From being my props in pictures to always having my back... Thank you broskis! Happy Raksha Bandhan. P.S. I will continue to bully you for as long as I live!"Deepika's Rakhi message was for her younger sister Anisha, whom she lovingly calls 'Smallie'. The "Padmaavat" star shared their childhood picture, and wrote: "Like always... I promise to love you, protect you and bug you... forever! I love you Smallie."Sonam Kapoor shared a special photograph with her army of brothers, and wrote: "To my brothers, a very very happy Rakhee... I'm so thankful to have all of you in my life... Love you all a lot! And sorry I'm not there today to tie you rakhi... Your favourite sister, Sonam."Actor Sunny Deol flaunted rakhis on his wrist, and wrote; "Happy Raksha Bandhan. Respect them, protect them always."T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar wished his sisters Tulsi and Khushali. "As we grow older, we have become each other's pillars... shoulders to lean on. I'm grateful everyday to have your support and unconditional love!"Kajol wrote: "Happy Raksha Bandhan everyone! And let's all protect the important things in life as well... Humanity, compassion, value for life and self respect."Comedienne and Amazon Prime Videos India mainstay Kaneez Surka wished herself, tongue firmly in cheek, thanking herself for protecting, supporting and loving herself always.Singer Neha Kakkar thanked her sister Sonu Kakkar, who visited her on the sets of Indian Idol.(With IANS inputs)