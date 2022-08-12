Raksha Bandhan Box Office Day 1: Akshay Kumar's Film Has a Disappointing Start, Earns Rs 8.2 Crore

Akshay Kumar went head to head with Aamir Khan by releasing his film Raksha Bandhan on the same day as Laal Singh Chaddha. Akshay, who is also the producer of the film, attempted to cash in on the festival of Rakhi on August 11 by releasing his film on that day. But it seems the festival has not turned out to be a favourable one for Akshay. The day 1 collections of Raksha Bandhan has not been as expected.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Raksha Bandhan managed to earn Rs 8.2 crore on its first day. “#RakshaBandhan has a disappointing start on Day 1… Mass circuits perform better [good occupancy in evening shows], but metros are extremely weak… Biz needs to grow/jump from Fri-Sun to improve its prospects… Thu ₹ 8.20 cr. #India biz,” Adarsh tweeted.

#RakshaBandhan has a disappointing start on Day 1… Mass circuits perform better [good occupancy in evening shows], but metros are extremely weak… Biz needs to grow/jump from Fri-Sun to improve its prospects… Thu ₹ 8.20 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/lqayFfGItF — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 12, 2022

Directed by Aanand L Rai, produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma in association with Zee Studios, Alka Hiranandani and Cape of Good Films, written by Himanshu Sharma & Kanika Dhillon, the music of ‘Raksha Bandhan’ has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya and lyrics are by Irshad Kamil.

Raksha Bandhan stars Bhumi Pednekar, Akshay Kumar, Neeraj Sood, Seema Pahwa, Sadia Khateeb, Abhilash Thapliyal, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth and Sahejmeen Kaur. When asked how his role and the movie in general is unique, Akshay had said, “I’ve essayed many roles in my career, strangely I haven’t worked in a film which focuses on this special brother-sister bond, something which is so relatable and universal. Actually I don’t think we have many such films in our industry. So in that sense, I got to try something new.”

A day before the release of ‘Raksha Bandhan’, producer Aanand L Rai has organised a special screening for all the brothers and sisters across six cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Jaipur, Lucknow & Ahmedabad.

After promoting the movie extensively across the country including Pune, Indore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kolkata and Dubai, the makers have wrapped up the promotions in Delhi recently.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here