Raksha Bandhan Fails to Show Growth, Akshay Kumar Starrer Mints Just 7 Crs On Day 4 At Box Office
Raksha Bandhan Fails to Show Growth, Akshay Kumar Starrer Mints Just 7 Crs On Day 4 At Box Office

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: August 15, 2022, 13:13 IST

Mumbai, India

Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan fails to show growth in box office collection

Anand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead, has failed to draw audiences to the theatres and has collected just Rs. 28.16 crores in 4 days

Raksha Bandhan seems to have failed to strike a chord with the audience. The Aanand L Rai film, which had released on Raksha Bandhan itself, i.e., on the 11th of August, could not make much money at the box-office despite the extended weekend. While the Independence Day numbers are yet to be generated, the film seems to have been more or less rejected by the audiences, and its box office numbers are proof.

On Sunday, i.e., on Day 4, the film failed to show any major growth! In fact, despite a holiday weekend, and a complete holiday, the film managed to mint a mere Rs. 7.05 crores. The growth in numbers is also very insignificant, since the film had collected Rs. 6.51 crores on Saturday itself. The total collection of the film stands at a low Rs. 28.16 crores. What’s even more disappointing is the fact that despite Akshay Kumar’s star power, the film failed to collect in double digits ever since its release, and the opening day collection at Rs. 8.20 crores remains the highest, which clearly points at the fact that the audience is not attracted to the film.

Trade analyst Taran adarsh observed, “#RakshaBandhan remains low-key on Day 4 [Sun], not hitting double digits even once… Mass pockets remain steady, but the overall 4-day total is disappointing… Thu 8.20 cr, Fri 6.40 cr, Sat 6.51 cr, Sun 7.05 cr. Total: ₹ 28.16 cr. #India biz.” See the tweet here:

Well, chances are highly unlikely that the film would collect in two digits today. But, we can remain hopeful since it is the independence Day. However, whatever the outcome maybe, it looks like the film has failed at the box office, and would not be able to show much growth over the week.

The film had released with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the official Indian adaptation of Forrest Gump. Even Laal Singh Chaddha seems to be struggling at the box office and has collected Rs. 37.96 crores in total, with Rs. 10 crores collection of Day 4.

first published:August 15, 2022, 13:13 IST
