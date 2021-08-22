Raksha Bandhan: Madhuri Dixit, Yami Gautam, Taapsee Pannu Celebrate Auspicious Occasion

Sunday marks the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The Indian festival, which translates to ‘bond of protection,’ is celebrates between siblings. On the day, sisters tie Rakhi, or a sacred thread on the wrist of their brothers, who have to vow to protect them. On Raksha Bandhan, several Bollywood stars took to Instagram to express their love for their siblings. They also shared glimpses from their own celebrations this year.

Actress Madhuri Dixit took to Instagram to share a video celebrating Rakhi with her brother. She can be seen tying Rakhi to her brother Ajit Dixit. “Wishing everyone #HappyRakshaBandhan," she wrote.

Yami Gautam shared a picture with her brother Ojas from her wedding day and wrote, “Helping me take a leap towards my next step, my little Ojas, I didn’t realise you grew up so fast… Holding hands and being each other’s strength and support forever & ever! Happy Rakshabandhan @ojas_gautam."

Zoya Akhtar shared a picture with her brother Farhan Akhtar. She wrote, “Farhan & Me #happyrakshabandhan #brotherandsister #unbreakable #foreverperson."

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a selfie with mom Neetu and brother Ranbir Kpaoor. She wrote, “Happy Rakhi to the BEST. love you so much."

Hrithik Roshan shared a sweet message wishing fans on the occasion. He also included a childhood picture with sister Sunaina Roshan.

Arjun Kapoor, who has a tattoo dedicated to sister Anshula, shared a video titled “How Well Do We Know Each Other?" In the video, the duo answered questions about each other.

Taapsee shared a picture with her sisters Shagun and Evania, saying that they tie her Rakhi. “Coz the protectors don’t really have a gender! #HappyRakshabandhan my minions! P.S- yes I force them to tie Rakhi to me. coz I am the eldest one hence I CAN!"

Ekta Kapoor shared a video of her son Ravie getting his Rakhi tied by his cousin.

Here’s wishing a happy Raksha Bandhan!

