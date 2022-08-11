Raksha Bandhan: Malaika Arora, Taapsee Pannu to Kriti Sanon, Here’s How Family with Only Sisters Celebrate Rakhi

Raksha Bandhan is a joyous occasion that celebrates the deep bond of love between siblings. But who said that ‘raksha’ can be done by only a brother? It is important that we refashion the Raksha Bandhan and get out of the mind-set that it is meant to be celebrated only as a bond or vow of a brother to protect sisters.

ALSO READ: Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Rakhi Wishes, Messages, Images, Photos, Quotes and WhatsApp Greetings to Share in English and Hindi

We live in a time when things are changing in the society, and that too for the better. We are no longer stuck in age-old beliefs that would prove restricting to certain sections of the society. The concept of feminism (gender equality) has gradually seeped into the society, and it has evolved to a point where protection is no more a one-sided entity or an onus on the males. Women are equally capable to protect and safeguard – both physically and emotionally. So, this Raksha Bandhan, let’s find out how do family with only sisters celebrate the festival.

Instances from Bollywood that show families with only sisters celebrating rakhi in full swing:

Kriti and Nupur Sanon

These two lovelies celebrate rakhi festival every year. As sisters, they tie to each other and promise for a lifetime of protection and togetherness.

Taapsee and Shagun Pannu

Both the sisters share their beautiful selfies with rakhi tied on their wrists, every year.

Malaika and Amrita Arora

This duo is another family with only sisters, and they celebrate it wholeheartedly. Their heartwarming social media posts reveal how much they love each other and would be there for each other, come what may.

Likewise, families with only sisters participate in this auspicious Raksha Bandhan with siblings wishing each other, putting tilak on the forehead, exchanging gifts, and tying rakhi on the wrists.

It is the essence of the festival that is important to be kept in mind and not get lost in the maze of traditions and customs. Extending the thread of protection in whatever way possible is what families with only sisters adhere to. The warmth and the love lie at the heart of this Raksha Bandhan.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here