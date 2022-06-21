Raksha Bandhan Trailer: Akshay Kumar Is Caught Between Being An Ideal Brother And Saving His Own Love Life

The trailer of Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan has been released and it teases a sweet story between a brother and his four sisters. The film stars Akshay as the eldest child who is trying his best to get his sisters married. However, it seems like luck is not by his side. From a shortage of money to a not-so-ideal match for his sisters, Akshay has a lot on his plate.

To make things worse, his own love life is getting affected in the process. In the film, Akshay romances Bhumi Pednekar. From the trailer, we learn that they are childhood sweethearts who are madly in love. However, Akshay refuses to commit until his sisters are married off. This leads to him receiving an ultimatum from Bhumi’s on-screen father.

The trailer goes on to show that he manages to get one of his sisters married, emerging as the ideal brother who kept his promise.

Watch Raksha Bandhan Trailer here:

Akshay shared the trailer on Instagram and wrote, “Jahan parivaar ka pyaar hota hai, wahan har rukaavat ka samadhaan bhi hota hai!” Raksha Bandhan is directed by Aanand L Rai. The film marks Akshay and Aanand’s second film after Atrangi Re.

Speaking about reuniting with Akshay Kumar for the film, Aanand L Rai told Pinkvilla recently, “For me, it’s all about the journey.” He acknowledges that Raksha Bandhan is not an easy film to make, and he understands the film’s ‘basic’ character and the need to ‘unlearn’ a lot of things. He further added, “I had to be very honest while making a film like Raksha Bandhan. As a director, or let’s say, as a person, I put all that I learnt from life in this film.”

Rai defined Raksha Bandhan as a simple film of emotions after making something as complex as Atrangi Re. He describes both films as‘ challenging’, with the former dealing with ‘complications’ and the latter based on its ‘basics.’ He added, “It’s difficult to stick to basics when the world is thriving to excel in different spaces. It was like a detox, a cleansing process.”

