Raksha Bandhan’s Dhaagon Se Baandhaa Song Captures Essence of Brother-Sister Bond, Music Reminds Fans of Tere Naam

Akshay Kumar is all set for his upcoming Aanand L Rai’s directorial drama film Raksha Bandhan. The eager fans got the surprise of their lives when the makers released a song titled ‘Dhaagon Se Baandhaa’ on Thursday. Composed by Himesh Reshammiya and voiced by Arijit Singh, the emotive number seems to have hit a nerve with the audience.

The music video of the song encapsulates the relationship between a brother and his sisters. It treats you with glimpses of a young Akshay Kumar flying kites with his sisters and indulging in some fun-filled banter between siblings. Not only that, the song managed to capture the essence of nostalgia in the best way possible.

Emotional fans were quick to show love and appreciation for the melodious composition. While one of the fans wrote, “Very catchy and soulful song, Arijit and Akshay kumar never fail to impress.”, Another fan commented, “Akshay Kumar x Arijit Singh x Shreya Ghoshal x Himesh Reshammiya. It Can’t Get Better Than This . #DhaagonSeBaandhaa Is An Instant Chartbuster That Gonna Rule Over Hearts.”

Some other netizens also compared the song to Salman Khan’s popular track ‘Tere Naam’ which coincidentally was also composed by Himesh Reshammiya. “Music of this movie is on another level. Loved it. Signature tune 0:30 to 0:50 reminded me of the song Tere Naam. Himesh takes inspiration from own previous music,” wrote a fan in the comment section on YouTube. “Beginning music took me back to Tere Naam,” commented another one. “Music Vibe in Tere Naam,” added someone else.

Produced by Zee Studios, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films, the film features a star cast of Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, Smrithi Srikanth and Seema Pahwa. Back in 2020, while announcing the film, Akshay Kumar had tweeted out, “A story that touches your heart so deeply & so instantly,it’s the quickest I’ve signed a film in my career.Dedicating this film,#RakshaBandhan to my sister,Alka & to the most special bond in the world…that of a brother and sister.Thank you @aanandlrai,this one is very special.”

Raksha Bandhan is slated to release on August 11 and will clash with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

