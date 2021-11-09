Rakshanda Khan: Making Mallika Believable in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin was the Most Difficult

Rakshanda Khan has shown off her impressive acting chops on the small screen. From Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin and Naagin 3, the actress has her name in the credits of some of the most successful Hindi TV shows of all time. Up next, she is all set to feature in a new TV show, Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na.

Talking to News18, she says, “Any show that I take on is always decided on the basis of the prominence of the character. The character has to be something that takes the story forward, otherwise it doesn’t interest me. After you have been around in television for a while, you get spoilt by the fact that you have done such good roles to eventually want to accept something like - one understands it can’t be lead of the show show but you can be one of the most prominent characters. So that is something I always make a prerequisite when I am signing on a show. It has to be a show which is going to put enough weightage on the character that I play."

Elaborating on her character in the new show, she says, “Jaya Maa has her own story. Jaya has been part of the house for good 20 years. She is not a born royal but the fact that she has been part of the family for long, the whole running of the household is now on her shoulder. So every decision making involves her and as the story moves forward you will see that she is a part of every decision that even Devraj (Avinesh Rekhi) makes and it is Devraj’s decisions which is propelling the story forward."

Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na will have Avinesh Rekhi and Anjali Tatrari in lead roles. Speaking about her equation with the two actors, Rakshanda said, “Avinesh is still someone who is a little reserved, he takes time to open up. But Anjali and I have makeup rooms next to each other. We are in and out of each other’s make-up room all the time. It is difficult to decide who talks more because we are constantly chattering. Everyone is easy to get along."

Since 2016, the actress has been doing supernatural shows. We ask if it was conscious decision to avoid family drama. She answers, “They were just the shows that were offered to me that had the most interesting roles at that point. There were other shows that were offered as well but didn’t work out because I didn’t think the role was prominent enough. Before Naagin started, there was a bit of a break, they were figuring out when they will start and there was another show that was offered to me that was not supernatural but I was destined to do Naagin. The third show in a row which was supernatural was Durga – Mata Ki Chhaya. It never started off as a supernatural show but it took on a twist on its own. It had started off as a family drama."

She also reveals the most challenging role she has played till date. “I would say could be Mallika in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. Mallika had a very difficult job. Jassi was such a lovable character that if you wanted audience to not hate Mallika to the core, you had to make her real, you had to get people to believe that this girl has everything which people see on the outside - beauty, money and success - but she doesn’t have man she loves. You had to get people to see her as a character who is also in pain not just a spoilt brat."

Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na will premiere on November 9 on Zee TV.

