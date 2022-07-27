Rakshit Shetty Announces 777 Charlie OTT Release With ROFL Deleted Scene From the Film, Watch

Actor Rakshit Shetty, who has been garnering praises for his performance in his recently-released film 777 Charlie, made the day for his fans as he announced that his film will also have a digital release. 777 Charlie, directed and written by Kiranraj K, opened in theatres on June 10. Announcing the OTT release of his film on Twitter, the actor also shared a deleted scene from 777 Charlie that is cracking the internet up. He shared that the movie will stream on Voot Select from this Friday.

“A dollop more of the deleted scenes from 777 Charlie and a pleasant news for all of you who have been waiting to watch the film on OTT, 777 Charlie movie will have its digital premiere on Voot Select on the 29th of July,” read his tweet.

A dollop more of the deleted scenes from #777Charlie And a pleasant news for all of you have who been waiting to watch the film on OTT, @777CharlieMovie will have its digital premiere on @VootSelect on the 29th of July 😊 pic.twitter.com/HLjTVWymgm — Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) July 27, 2022

777 Charlie is an adventure, comedy and drama film that stars Rakshit Shetty with Sangeetha Sringeri and Bobby Simha among others. In the film, the actor appears as the protagonist named Dharma, who is a factory worker. Dharma is stuck in a loop of a negative and lonely lifestyle but his perception of his life changes when he meets a stray Labrador.

The movie has been released in Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Telugu.

The film has garnered immense love from people and as per the reports, the audience wants a Hindi remake of 777 Charlie.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakshit Shetty has Hemanth Rao’s directorial Sapta Sagaradaache Ello and a self-directed film named Richard Anthony in the pipeline. Sapta Sagaradaache Ello is a romantic film that is anticipated to release this year. Rakshit Shetty will be sharing the screen with Pavitra Lokesh and Achyuth Kumar among others in the film.

