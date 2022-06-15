"Rakshit Shetty Is Aamir Khan Of Sandalwood": Jaggesh

Veteran actor Jaggesh recently watched Charlie 777-starring Rakshit Shetty. He was all praise for the actor and even compared Rakshit with Bollywood actor Aamir Khan. In a video that has been going viral on the internet, Jaggesh can be heard saying, “Even any stone heart will melt if you see this film. I have seen only 2 animal films in my lifetime. English was one of them, but I was waiting for someone who would do it in Kannada that way. Rakshit Shetty has made a unique mark by doing it. Especially for those who are animal lovers, Charlie is very much bothered. Hence, it can be said that Rakshit Shetty has made a wonderful effort. I’d like to say one thing at the end. That is, our Rakshit Shetty is like the Aamir Khan of Kannada.”

While Jaggesh praised Rakshit Shetty, the Charlie 777 actor, in one of the interviews with India.com, said that he looks up to Aamir Khan.

“Aamir Khan is one guy that I always look up to. I relate to him a lot because he is also a writer, filmmaker and actor. He gives his best in every new film which is unique from the rest of Bollywood films. I normally also think like him in many ways. When it comes to acting, I believe in giving my 100% and I don’t mind taking 2-3 years to complete a film. Therefore, there are a lot of similarities between me and Aamir, so I always look forward to his work,” he was quoted as saying.

On the work front, Jaggesh is waiting for the release of Raghavendra Stores, which is a comedy film. The film will release on August 5, on the occasion of the Vara Mahalakshmi festival. Raghavendra Stores has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films banner.

