Rakshit Shetty Returns to Twitter on Birthday, Months After Break-Up with Rashmika Mandanna

After his break-up with Rashmika Mandanna nearly a year ago, Sandalwood star Rakshit Shetty took some time off social media and deleted all his posts. However, today on his birthday, the actor made a comeback on Twitter.

Announcing his return, Rakshit tweeted, “Was there a silence before the storm?”

Was there a silence before the storm? 😎 — Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) June 6, 2019

Despite his Twitter bio, that reads, “This account is handled by the digital team of Rakshit Shetty. The actor is not personally present on any social media platforms,” the Kannada star’s return to social media was much-awaited.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakshit Shetty has recently completed shooting for Avane Srimannarayana, which will be releasing in five languages. Directed by Sachin Ravi, the film stars Shanvi Srivastava and Rakshit.

Witness "The Rise Of A Hero" teaser today at 6.00.P.M on Paramvah YouTube Channel! #TheRiseOfAHero #AvaneSrimannarayana pic.twitter.com/YDikKZVGca — Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) June 6, 2019

With music by Charan Raj and B Ajaneesh Loknath, Avane Srimannarayana is in currently in the post-production phase and the dubbing for its release in other languages has already begun.

Rakshit was last seen opposite Rashmika in Kirik Party. The two fell in love later and got engaged on July 3, 2017. While the couple celebrated one year of engagement last year, they separated a few months later for the reasons undisclosed.

Notably, Rakshit has not acted in any movie in the last three years since Kirik Party.

