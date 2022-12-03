Rakshit Shetty Starrer Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Completes First Schedule Of The Second Half

Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth starrer Sapta Sagaradaache Ello movie’s shooting is going on in full swing. Now the makers have completed the first scheduled shooting of the second half of the movie. A few days back Rakshit Shetty shared some glimpses from the sets of the film. The actor is seen in a different look. The post also features the other cast and crew members. The 777 Charlie actor captioned, “From the sets that are inspiring, engaging and indulging. Sapta Sagaradaache Ello.”

Sapta Sagaradaache Ello marks the third outing for Hemanth. He made his debut with Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu and followed it with Kavaludari. The film also marks the second collaboration of Hemanth and Rakshit. This movie is bankrolled by Paramvah Studios and also features Pavita Lokesh, Sharath Lohitashwa, Gopal Krishana Deshpande, Achyuth Kumar, Aviansh and Ramesh Indira in supporting roles.

The music for this film is composed by Charan Raj and the cinematography is handled by Adhvaitha Gurumurthy. Although fans are curiously waiting for the trailer, it can be said that the film is in high spirits before its release.

Rakshit was recently seen in the adventure comedy-drama film 777 Charlie. The movie is written and directed by Kiranraj K and produced by Paramvah Studios. The movie was a huge hit at the box office and became the fifth highest-grossing Kannada film of the time of release.Rakshit is also gearing up to return to the director’s chair with Hombale Films Richard Anthony.

