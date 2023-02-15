Rakshit Shetty-starrer Kannada movie Sapta Sagaradaache Ello will be released on the big screen in July this year. Yesterday, the actor released the second teaser of the film on Twitter. Sharing the clip, he wrote “A decade later… another chapter?”. The first teaser was released earlier on June 6, last year. The latest teaser of the romantic drama features the \ Manu and Surabhi sharing a cozy moment as they travel on a bus. In the clip, Rakshit can be seen sporting two different looks.

Several social media users started commenting on the post. A person wrote, “POV: Your birthday is in July and #SSE is releasing in July”. Another user commented, “The music… Could feel melancholia! My heart skipped a beat. Another blockbuster in making”. One user shared, “Can’t wait boss”.

Directed by Hemanth M Rao, the film also stars Achyuth Kumar and Rukmini Vasanth in the key roles. The other cast of the film entails Pavitra Lokesh, Ramesh Indira, Avinash, Sharath Lohitashwa, and Gopal Deshpande in pivotal roles. With music composed by Charan Raj, Advaitha Gurumurthy handled the cinematography for the movie.

The film is backed by Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah under Pushkar films, and it marks the second collaboration between Hemanth and Rakshit. Earlier, the duo worked together in Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu, which was released in 2015.

Rakshit is known for films including Kirik Party, Ulidavaru Kandanthe, Avane Srimannarayana, and 777 Charlie. He made his acting debut with the 2010-film Nam Areal Ond Dina. He made his directorial debut with the 2014-film Ulidavaru Kandante.

The actor is also gearing up for his directorial projects including Richard Anthony and Thugs of Malgudi. Hemanth is known for films like Andhadhun, Crossroads, and Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu. The upcoming film Sapta Sagaradaache Ello marks his third directorial debut.

