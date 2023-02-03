Rakshit Shetty is set to appear next in his upcoming film Sapta Sagaradaache Ello. Rakshit’s role in the film is considered to be a more complex character. Dealing with the role was not an easy task. But Rakshit seems to have handled it pretty well. He will be seen playing Manu in the film. He has really worked hard for the role. Recently, on his Twitter handle, he revealed that Sapta Sagaradaache Ello is one of the films which is giving him sleepless nights, so that he could give his best.

My line ups are quite clear after SSE. i.e. RA, PK 1 and 2, M2M… these are the only four films which gives me sleepless nights. No KP2 as well… but I have different plans for KP2. Let’s see. Anything else u read on the internet isn’t true. Was never true… Love you all 🤗— Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) January 30, 2023

Since his breakthrough with the film Simple Agi Ondh Love Story, Rakshit has seen himself doing a number of contrasting and different roles. He continues doing so with Sapta Sagaradaache Ello as well.

The shooting for the film is coming to an end and soon the post-production of the film will commence. Rakshit and director Hemanth Rao last time had come together for Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu, winning much love and appreciation from the critics.

The actor even gained weight for the role in this film. His fans are expecting Sapta Sagaradaache Ello to weave magic on the screen with Hemanth Rao’s sensibilities delivering a memorable outing for the viewers.

Rakshit is among the promising filmmakers and actors in the Kannada film industry. Some of his well-known films include Ricky, Kirik Party, Ulidavaru Kandanthe, Avane Srimannarayana and 777 Charlie.

Read all the Latest Movies News here