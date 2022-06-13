Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie Collects Rs 10 Cr on Third Day of Release

Rakshit Shetty-starrer 777 Charlie has captured the hearts of cinephiles. Off to a good start at the box office on June 10, the film made gains on day 2 and day 3. Hitting the double-digit milestone on its third day (Sunday), the film pounced to Rs 10.01 Cr at the box office in all languages. On its third day, the all-India total box office collection of the film stands at Rs 24.15 crores.

The box office collections of 777 Charlie at the Indian box office:

Day 1 (Friday)- 6.27 Cr

Day 2 (Saturday)- 7.87 Cr

Day 3 (Sunday)- 10.01 Cr

Total: ₹24.15 Cr (Nett)

The film is raking in most collections from the home market (Kannada), whilst the Hindi collections have not been up to the mark despite positive word-of-mouth. The film opened to rave reviews from the audience and critics alike as it nicely portrays the relationship between a pet dog and its owner.

About the film

777 Charlie, directed by Kiranraj K begins, with a man, who loves his solitude and routine life of home-factory-home, smoking, drinking beer, and eating. This goes on for a while until he meets a female dog that changes his perspective on things forever.

He names the dog Charlie and starts to learn new ways of living through the love and affection between them. While some scenes do seem repetitive, the movie, overall, provides good character development, and the transformation of their relationship is visible.

Actor Rakshit Shetty plays Dharma, the protagonist in the film. Rakshit has done a great job as a loner and as a pet owner. Not only does the movie show the beauty of the relationship between a pet and its parent, but also sends a strong message to the viewers about pet adoption.

