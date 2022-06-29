Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie in Huge Demand For a Hindi Remake

Kannada film 777 Charlie is receiving love from all quarters. If reports are to be believed, the film is up for sale for a Hindi adaptation within three weeks of its release. The film was dubbed and released in the Hindi language along with Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu.

It is known that multiple filmmakers from the Hindi cinema are in talks with 777 Charlie makers to acquire the Hindi remake rights of the film for an astronomical sum. However, an official update is awaited. 777 Charlie has captured the hearts of cinephiles. Off to a good start at the box office on June 10, the Rakshit Shetty starrer is still churning out good collections.

About the film

777 Charlie, directed by Kiranraj K, begins with a man, who loves his solitude and routine life of home-factory-home, smoking, drinking beer, and eating. This goes on for a while until he meets a female dog that changes his perspective on things forever.

He names the dog Charlie and starts to learn new ways of living through the love and affection between them. The movie, overall, provides good character development, and the transformation of their relationship is visible.

Actor Rakshit Shetty plays Dharma, the protagonist in the film. Rakshit has done a great job as a loner and as a pet owner. Not only does the movie show the beauty of the relationship between a pet and its owner, but also sends a strong message to the viewers about pet adoption.

In addition to Rakshit Shetty, the adventurous comedy-drama movie also stars Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B Shetty, and Danish Sait in pivotal roles.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.