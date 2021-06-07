Rakshit Shetty’s 777 Charlie Teaser Out, Watch the Video Here

Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty’s 38th birthday called for a double celebration. The actor not only turned a year older but also got his most anticipated film 777 Charlie's teaser out on the day. The film helmed by Kiranraj K also features Bobby Simhaa, Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B Shetty, Danish Saitand others in key roles.

The film delineates the story of Dharma, played by Rakshit, and Charlie, the Labrador dog. The teaser gives a heroic introduction to the highly mischievous dog who is skilled in the art of surviving alone in the city. The clip shows how the puppy is on a journey to find someone, with a melodious title track Life of Charlie playing in the background. The puppy goes through picturesque landscapes in a bid to find a home. During the journey, the dog faces tough weather, learns tricks to search for food, and travels long distances.

The adorable video is heartening with Charlie performing his best. The teaser ends when Dharma meets Charlie, suggesting how the companionship of the duo will bring dramatic turns in the protagonist’s life and how their future journey will unfold.

The teaser released in five different languages including Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam seems to have impressed the audience as it attracted around 24 lakh views so far.

Sharing the poster of the movie, the actor has announced the teaser’s release on his social media platforms. He urged his fans to stay home and safe and asked them not to miss the Life of Charlie.

The multilingual film is produced by GS Gupta and Shetty under the banner of Paramvah Studios. It is touted to be an adventure-comedy film. Its music and background score is set by Nobin Paul. Reportedly, the film is slated to release in December this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here