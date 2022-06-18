Rakshit Shetty’s Paramvah Studios Puts Out Casting Call For Upcoming Film

Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty is currently basking in the success of his latest film, 777 Charlie. Rakshit’s Paramvah Studios is one of the premier production houses of Kannada cinema. The 39-year-old star’s production house recently put out a casting call for one of their upcoming projects.

Paramvah Studio captioned the post, “Our team is looking forward to joining hands with new set of talented artists. Send in your resume, we are waiting.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paramvah Studios (@paramvah_studios)



Several aspiring actors have responded to the casting call in the comment box. It is important to note that the details of the project have not been announced yet.

The post has also shared an email id, talents@paramvah.com, on which interested candidates can send their portfolio with their resume for further reference.

Several hit movies like Kirk Party, Sakumbu Sameeta and Abracadabra have been made under the banner of Paramvah Studios. Even Rakshit’s 777 Charlie has been produced under Paramvah Studios. The film 777 Charlie has done phenomenally well at the Box Office.

777 Charlie has minted over Rs 50 crore at the box office. The feel-good movie has a heart-warming plot revolving around a labrador and his owner. The film is getting several accolades from all quarters. Recently, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai watched 777 Charlie at a special screening of the film which was hosted by Rakshit Shetty. CM Bommai who is a self-confessed dog lover, teared up after watching the film.

Runway 34 actress Rakul Preet Singh penned an emotional note on Instagram Stories after watching the film. Rakul wrote, “#777Charlie is not a film. It’s an emotion. An emotion of uncontrollable love. I can go on and on about how beautiful the journey of Dharma and Charlie was. It makes you laugh and cry and leaves you with a smile.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.