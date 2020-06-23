Rakul Preet Back in Gurgaon with Parents, Says This is the Longest She's Been Home in 9 Years

Rakul Preet left Mumbai to go back home in Gurgaon earlier this month, after spending almost 3 months in lockdown in Mumbai. The actress says she is being pampered like a child.

"This is the longest I have been here ever since I left nine years ago. It's nice to be home without an agenda. I am being pampered like a child here," the actress told Mumbai Mirror.

The actress refused to be bogged down by the fear of the pandemic and decided to take the trip from Mumbai to Gurgaon. "You need to take all precautions but you can't be scared, sit at home and not do even the required work," she said.

The De De Pyaar De actress is enjoying not having to set an alarm at home and eating her favourite food. "It's like reliving my childhood. Mom makes my favourite food even if I am home for a day. The other day, she baked a cake for me," Rakul said.

She spent Father's Day with her dad for the first time this year. "I prepared a surprise lunch for him. A week ago, I had made vegan pasta and it was the first time my parents tasted anything made by me," she said.

The actress had posted throwback pictures with her dad alongwith a long note on Father's Day.

Rakul hopes to travel to Hyderabad soon to finish her south projects before resuming work in Hindi films.