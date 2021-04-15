Rakul Preet Calls Arjun Kapoor 'Jobless' in Dil Hai Deewana Teaser, Song Out Soon

Music videos are all the rage these days, with several TV actors and Bigg Boss contestants appearing in them. Some of the Bollywood actors are making their appearances in these non-film songs, too. Actors Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh have come together for the song Dil Hai Deewana which is all set to release on April 17.

The teaser for Dil Hai Deewana was released on Thursday, hinting at a love-hate relationship between the two leads. Set in a godown full of delivery boxes, the video shows Arjun serenading Rakul, who feigns disinterest, even calling him jobless at one point.

Singers Darshan Raval and Zara Khan have sung the song, whose lyrics have been penned by Shabbir Ahmed. The music is by Tanishq Bagchi. The full video, directed by Radhika Rao & Vinay Sapru, will be out on April 17. Here’s the teaser:

The song marks Arjun and Rakul’s second collaboration. They will also be seen in the Netflix film Sardar Ka Grandson.

Meanwhile, Arjun is headed to Goa to start shooting for “Ek Villain 2". The actor says he has been dying to collaborate with the film’s director Mohit Suri once again after Half Girlfriend. The film is a sequel to the 2014 hit “Ek Villain", starring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor. Arjun apart, the sequel stars John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani.

