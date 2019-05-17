Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rakul Preet Does Not Mind Dating Older Men, Says Age is Just a Number

Starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet and Tabu in lead roles, De De Pyaar De released this Friday.

News18.com

Updated:May 17, 2019, 12:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rakul Preet Does Not Mind Dating Older Men, Says Age is Just a Number
Rakul Preet.
Loading...
Rakul Preet, who is currently busy promoting her new film De De Pyaar De, says she doesn’t mind dating older men.

"It's not an issue. It's happening because girls mature faster. Also, we see so many successful relationships with the age difference," she said at an event held recently in New Delhi.

"It is very common these days and at the end of the day what matters is how two people complement each other," she said.

"It's not about the age but about the person. If I am attracted to an older person who has the same wavelength as I do, then I don't have a problem with that because what matters is that they both are happy together and complement each other. If there is such person then he must be young at heart, otherwise age is just a number," the 28-year-old added.

Though she has starred in several Tamil and Telugu films, Rakul made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with Divya Kumar Khosla’s Yaariyaan. She was last seen in Neeraj Pandey’s 2018 film Aiyaary. After De De Pyaar De, she will next be seen in Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria.

Directed by Akiv Ali and also starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu in lead roles, De De Pyaar De released this Friday.



Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram