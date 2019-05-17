Rakul Preet Does Not Mind Dating Older Men, Says Age is Just a Number

Rakul Preet, who is currently busy promoting her new film De De Pyaar De, says she doesn’t mind dating older men."It's not an issue. It's happening because girls mature faster. Also, we see so many successful relationships with the age difference," she said at an event held recently in New Delhi."It is very common these days and at the end of the day what matters is how two people complement each other," she said."It's not about the age but about the person. If I am attracted to an older person who has the same wavelength as I do, then I don't have a problem with that because what matters is that they both are happy together and complement each other. If there is such person then he must be young at heart, otherwise age is just a number," the 28-year-old added.Though she has starred in several Tamil and Telugu films, Rakul made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with Divya Kumar Khosla’s Yaariyaan. She was last seen in Neeraj Pandey’s 2018 film Aiyaary. After De De Pyaar De, she will next be seen in Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria.Directed by Akiv Ali and also starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu in lead roles, De De Pyaar De released this Friday.