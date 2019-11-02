Take the pledge to vote

Rakul Preet Opens Up on How She Deals With Trolls and Negative Comments Online

Rakul Preet Singh has often become a target for trolls over her sense of fashion or personal habits.

News18.com

Updated:November 2, 2019, 1:19 PM IST
Rakul Preet Singh shot to fame with her roles in films down south and then also found a footing in Bollywood with films like Yaarian and De De Pyaar De. The actress has also been a target for a number of trolls on social media. She has often been subject to high levels of negativity from audiences commenting on her clothes or her personal habits.

Nevertheless, Rakul Preet is not a helpless victim herself. She herself has often hit back at trolls. Speaking to HT she talked about how she deals with the negativity coming her way and how she chooses to see it. She said, "Those who spread negativity don’t have anything better to do in their lives. I feel only when you are sitting idle, you can criticize people who are out there and working." Apart from this she also revealed that she had made peace with the fact that actors are always scrutinized by the public no matter what.

This, however, does not mean the actress is void of listening to criticism of any sort. She clarified that she is open to constructive criticism and being told how she can improve her work. But she added that she draws the line when people criticize her on something personal and does not care what is said as long as her family supports her.

Rakul Preet is set to make her next Bollywood appearance in Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra, and Tara Sutaria. The film will be releasing on November 15.

