Rakul Preet Singh Amazes fans as She Plays Golf with Kapil Dev, Sadhguru in Washington DC; See Pic

Recently, Rakul Preet Singh jetted off to Washington DC to attend the 17th ATA Convention and Youth Conference. She was joined by the cricket legend Kapil Dev and spiritual leader, Sadhguru. The actress enthralled the netizens as she recently shared glimpses of her hidden talent of golfing. Dropping a video on her official Instagram account, Rakul treated her fans to the glances of her recent golf session with Kapil and Sadhguru. While posting the video, which was made by adding a few pictures and clips, Rakul wrote, “What better than kickstarting ATA convention at Washington DC with Sadhguru and Kapil Dev.”

The video shows all three of them making the most of their time at the golf course. The clip opens with Rakul taking a powerful strike. Next, in a few pictures, they all posed together for the camera. Rakul also signed hats for her fans present at the venue. Apart from the reel, Rakul also shared a video wherein she hits a clean power shot while people behind the camera can be heard applauding her. In the first video, she wrote, “When your first shot is a HIT,” while in the second one, she said, “Phew and the pressure playing with the best.”

Rakul’s video has amazed not only the netizens but also impressed a few celebrities. Rakul’s Doctor G co-star Ayushmann Khurrana took to the comments section and dropped a raising hands emoticon. Rakul’s hidden golfing skills even grabbed the eyeballs of former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen, as he commented, “Yes!!! What did you shoot?” Film producer Deepshikha Deshmukh wrote, “Wahhh.” On the work front, Rakul was last seen in Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34. Next, the actress will be seen in Thank God, Doctor G, Mission Cinderella, and Chhatriwali.

