Rakul Preet Singh Appears Before ED in Hyderabad as Witness to 2017 Drug Scam

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh has arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Hyderabad in relation to the 2017 Drug case. The actress has been summoned by the agency as a witness. The ED had earlier summoned over 10 Tollywood (Telugu film industry) personalities in connection with the sensational racket of supplying high-end narcotics such as LSD and MDMA, that was busted by the Telangana’s Prohibition and Excise department. The drug racket was exposed in July 2017 and several cases related to drug trafficking were registered and over 20 people were arrested in Hyderabad. 12 big names from the industry including Rana Daggubati, Ravi Teja, Puri Jagannad, Navdeep and others have been summoned by the agency for questioning. Many of these personalities were previously questioned by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Telangana’s Prohibition and Excise department.

CNN News18 accessed visuals of Rakul arriving at the ED office. The actress, who was dressed casually, could be seen navigating her way as she was mobbed by people present there.

On Thursday, actress Charmee Kaur was grilled by the ED for eight hours about her financial transactions from 2015-17. On the other hand, on August 31, Liger director Puri Jagannadh was questioned about his finances, and might be summoned again by the agency. A ED source told the media, “We will verify the financial transactions done by the 12 Tollywood celebrities summoned. If we find any evidence of money laundering, they will be made accused otherwise they will be treated as witnesses.”

On the work front, Rakul will be next seen in Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana. The film will be helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap.

(With PTI inputs)

