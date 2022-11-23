Rakul Preet Singh Calls Pushpa Her Favourite South Movie, Allu Arjun Has a Sweet Reply

Rakul Preet Singh aptly knows how to steal the limelight with her social media presence. On Tuesday evening, November 22, the Cuttputlli star hosted an Ask Me Anything session to interact with fans. It was during the quirky session that she revealed her favourite south movie to be Allu Arjun’s Pushpa. What made it more interesting is that as soon as the revelation caught the attention of Allu Arjun, he dropped a sweet response.

During the session, one of her inquisitive fans who wanted to know the Bollywood diva’s taste in regional movies asked her, “Favourite South Indian movie you recently watched?” This prompted an instant response from the actress. She chose Allu Arjun’s Pushpa as one of the top movies on her list. While mentioning her favourite movie, she went on to do the signature move of Pushpa. Allu Arjun then reposted the video on his Instagram story and penned a note that read, “Thank you my fav”.

Take a look at the post below.

Apart from this, another fan asked Rakul about her “favourite web series”. To which, she replied that she doesn’t have a specific show as there are “a lot of favourites”. Naming her top 5 web series, she mentioned, “Tehran, The Crown, Homeland, Breaking Bad and The Family Man”. She even added the hashtag, “Rakul Recommends”.

A user who wanted to know the actress’ secret behind her flawless skin asked for her “skincare routine”. Replying to the user’s question, Rakul said, “my first and foremost skincare tip would be to eat healthy because whatever you put into your system reflects on your skin”. She then said, “to moisturize a lot”. Rakul revealed that she doesn’t miss her night routine and asked fans to use a “cleanser, toner, moisture and a good under-eye cream”.

Work-wise, Rakul Preet Singh will next be seen in Abhishek Kapoor’s directorial Oh My Ghost alongside Sunny Leone and Arjun Rampal. The horror comedy film revolves around a single woman and her two friends who arrive in a small town and begin to discover their connection to the original Ghost and the secret legacy left behind by their grandfather. The film is expected to release in 2022.

