Rakul Preet Singh Celebrates Seven Years in Telugu Film Industry with This Post

Rakul Preet Singh completed seven years in the Telugu film industry on Sunday and to mark the achievement she shared a post on Instagram. The 30-year-old actress shared photographs tracing her journey from the first film to the latest.

Using the hashtag #7yearsofTFI, Rakul said that she was all smiles then and all smiles now and the reason is all the people who accepted her with so much love. The actress said even though she hails from Delhi, her profession has now made her a "pakka Telugu ammayi".

Expressing her gratitude, Rakul said that the journey has been beyond beautiful. She thanked every director, producer, co-star, peer, friend and fan who believed in her, stood by her, appreciated and criticized her to help her evolve into a better her with each passing day. Ending the note, Rakul said that none of it would have been possible without her family, manager and team.

Rakul has worked in many Telugu films over the course of seven years including Spyder, Venkatadri Express, Pandaga Chesko and Manmadhudu 2 among others. The actor has worked with Telugu superstars such as Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Allu Arjun.

Rakul began her career with Kannada, Telugu and Tamil films, and gradually made her way into Bollywood as well.

Her work in the Hindi films includes De De Pyaar De, Aiyaary and Shimla Mirchi.

The actor's recent Instagram posts feature photos from her recent beach vacation. Rakul Preet shared one of her favourite vacation memories with a wish to go back to the tranquillity of the Maldives.

Sharing a picture from her vacation, Rakul said: "Take me back where the sky is blue and you find you". In the picture, Rakul was dressed in white separates, chilling on the beach.

Currently Rakul has multiple films lined up across Telugu, Tamil and Hindi film industries. She will play the role of an advocate in Chandrasekhar Yeleti’s Check, with Nithiin and Priya Prakash Varrier as her co-stars. She plays a village belle in an untitled film by Krish with Panja Vaishnav Tej as her co-star.