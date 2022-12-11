Rakul Preet Singh Falls, Manages To Strike A Balance As She Tries Flyboarding; Watch Video

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most versatile actresses in the industry. The Cutputlli actress who is an avid social media user often treats her huge fan following to glimpses of her exotic vacations, and shells out vacation goals. On Sunday, the actress took to Instagram to post a video of herself trying hands-on flyboarding and got her fans motivated with the caption attached alongside the post.

In the video, Rakul is seen trying hard to balance herself as tries flyboarding. Next, we see her falling multiple times and then rising back. The actress seems to enjoy the process of learning while flyboarding. The clip was accompanied by the song ‘Ye Ek Zindagi’ from Rajkummar Rao starrer Netflix film Monica O My Darling. The actress had a message with the video as she connected her falling multiple times and then rising up with the process of life.

Taking to the captions, she wrote, “Dhudhum dhudhum and you rise up again .. #life."

Check out the video here:

Soon after the clip was shared, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor who also starred in Monica, O My Darling took to the comments section and wrote, “Nice song ."

Rakul Preet Singh is currently making headlines for her upcoming project Chhatriwali. The movie, directed by Tejas Prabhaa Vijay Deoskar, also features Permanent Roommates-fame Sumeet Vyas in a pivotal role. On World Aids Day, the makers surprised fans with its first look poster. They also announced the film’s digital release. Rakul Preet has shared the poster on her official Instagram page. In the film’s poster, Rakul is seen holding a human body chart. Sharing the photo, the 34-year-old actress wrote, “Zamana badal raha hai toh humari soch bhi toh badalni chahiye!”

On the work front, Rakul will be seen next in the upcoming Tamil language science fiction comedy film Ayalaan. The film is directed by R Ravikumar and produced by Kotapadi J Rajesh under KJR Studios. Apart from this, she also has director S Shankar’s upcoming project Indian 2 in her kitty. The film featured Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal as the lead. This movie is the sequel to the 1996 film, Indian.

