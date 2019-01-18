LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Rakul Preet Singh Gives Befitting Reply to Online Hater Who Slut-shamed Her for Her Outfit

When it comes to online trolls, Rakul Preet Singh says bring it on.

News18.com

Updated:January 18, 2019, 1:32 PM IST
Online haters, take note: Rakul Preet Singh is not looking for your unsolicited advice.

She's one of the most popular actresses down South, who exploded onto the Bollywood scene thanks to Yaariyan, in which her performance was well-received. But being a celebrity get you all the attention of the world at the price of personal space, especially when it comes to social media. But hey, Rakul doesn't care what you think!

On Wednesday, Rakul perfectly clapped back at an online hater who slut-shamed her for her outfit.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, ‘Well for people questioning my ethics why don’t you speak up when women are objectified and I’ve chosen my words only to make such #sickminds realise that they have a family too and how would they feel if the same is done to them ! I am sure his mother would give him a slap too."

rakul

Sharing the screenshot of the user's original tweet, Rakul tweeted a while ago, "For the people who have so much hatred !! This is the tweet( or thread ) I replied to. This guy pulled off his tweet immediately. Now tell me if any of you would react calmly!"

rakul singh

On the work front, Rakul was recently seen as the late actor Sridevi in NTR biopic Kathanayakudu. She is also busy with two Tamil films – NGK and Dev.

