Rakul Preet Singh Has a Fitness-Related Question For Siri, Internet Also Wants an Answer

Even though we want to look our fittest, with many of us even working towards it, following regular exercise and a controlled diet, we all dream of a life where we can have a lean and toned physique without putting in much effort. Sitting on your couch all day binging on shows while gorging on fries, without the need to step into the gym is a life we all crave but cannot live if we have fitness goals. But looks like even the fittest of people have such cravings too.

Actress Rakul Preet Singh is known for her fitness routine and is often seen uploading photos and videos of her training regime. She is known to train hard but a recent reel she uploaded shows that like all of us, if possible, she would take the easy way out. In the viral video, she jokingly asks a rhetorical question about the Siri app for Apple. She asks Siri how to be slim and fit without any exercise and only eating fast food.

Rakul Preet captions the reel as ‘Life problems’ and we sure as much agree. The highly relatable post got a lot of views and comments from fans with many dropping laughing emojis and saying they, too, needed an answer. Some commented asking her to post the reply once Siri has an answer.

Rakul Preet will soon be seen opposite Siddharth Malhotra in Thank God. Directed by Indra Kumar, the movie also stars Ajay Devgn and is a comedy with mythological elements. Recently, there were reports of the actress tying the knot soon with her boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani, however, the couple dismissed the rumours saying that when they really decide to get married, they will not hide it from the public.

