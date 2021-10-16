Rakul Preet Singh Has Epic Reaction When Asked About Love-filled Post With Jackky Bhagnani

The post soon became the talk of the town as everyone started congratulating the duo for their relationship. In the snap, Rakul and Bhagnani could be seen walking hand in hand and the picture was taken from behind them. “Thank you my red-heart emoji,” she wrote in the caption box of the photograph. “You have been my biggest gift this year,” she added.

She also thanked the star for all the little things he does for her like making her laugh nonstop among others. She also tagged concluded her Bhagnani in the post.

Sharing the same photograph to wish Rakul on her birthday, Bhagnani from his official Insta handle saying that, “Without you, days don’t seem like days.” He concluded his post by saying that she means the world to him.

Rakul will be next seen on the big screen in AL Vijay's Telugu-Tamil bilingual film 'October 31st Ladies Night.' The film also features Megha Akash, Nivetha Pethuraj and Manjima Mohan.

