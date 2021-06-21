Rakul Preet Singh Has 'No Work' in Telugu Film Industry? Actress Replies

Actress Rakul Preet Singh recently took to Twitter to shun a report claiming she has no work in ‘Tollywood.’ In the tweet, she also asked people to “help” her team in order to adjust more than 6 films in a year. The report stated that Rakul is “not very active in Tollywood film” and claimed that the actress herself has revealed about it. As per the report, Rakul had confessed that she is pre-occupied with back-to-back Hindi film projects and has got no offers of Telugu movies.

Sharing a news report recently, Rakul revealed that never in any interview, she has said anything related to not having work in the Tollywood industry. With a hashtag #anything of headlines, she ended her tweet.

I wonder when I said this Friends there are only 365 days in a year and if you can help in adjusting more than 6 films that iam doing right now then plz help my team. #anythingforheadlines https://t.co/ACVaTHO4XO— Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) June 20, 2021

In Tollywood films, she was last seen in Check, in 2020, alongside Nithiin and Priya Prakash Varrier. The actress has been working on Anubhuti Kashyap's campus comedy-drama Doctor G and Ajay Devgn's Mayday. Recently, Rakulstarred in the movie Sardar Ka Grandson along with actor Arjun Kapoor and veteran actress Neena Gupta. The film was streamed on Netflix.

Talking about the film, Rakul had told Firstpost, ""The emotion in the film is very universal. It's not just about a grandmother and her grandson. It's about people going to a different extent for family. It's about giving importance to your family. I think never before have we understood or realised the importance of family than over the last one year, ever since the pandemic has hit the globe."

Last year, Rakul was on the radar of the Narcotics Control Bureau and was also questioned in an alleged drugs nexus in Bollywood. Several A-listers of the Bollywood industry were interrogated for the same. The list included Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan among others.

