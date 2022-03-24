Rakul Preet Singh is a Vision in White Floral Saree; See Pics

It’s summertime, and the trend of flowery, pastel tints and easy-breezy clothing is back. While sarees seldom go out of style, floral designs bring a pop of colour to the six yards of elegance. Actress Rakul Preet Singh wore a floral wonder while promoting her new film Attack, in which she co-stars with John Abraham.

Rakul Preet Singh looked lovely in a pale white organza saree with pastel pink tulips all over it. The saree is by Urvashi Sethi’s Picchika label, and the actress looks stunning in it. The saree also had a shiny gold border all the way around, and we bet you couldn’t take your eyes even for a moment away from her smile. The saree was matched with an off-the-shoulder blouse and glittering flats. Rakul shined like a vision in white, complementing her look with silver oxidized earrings and minimal make-up.

Attack is an action-drama film scripted and helmed by debutant Lakshya Raj Anand. The movie stars John Abraham as a cybertronic super-soldier. The storyline of the film revolves around a hostage scenario that requires John’s character’s expertise. Attack featurees Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles.

The much-anticipated action flick will be released in theatres on April 1. The film will be the first installment of a multi-part franchise, and it will establish the creators’ cinematic world. Dr. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios, John Abraham’s production JA Entertainment, and Ajay Kapoor are all jointly involved in the film’s financing.

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh is on a roll with several fantastic releases on the horizon. Take the case of Runway 34 where she will share the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn.

