Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Are Tying the Knot in 2023? Actress Reacts

Rakul Preet Singh has reacted to a report which suggested that she is getting married to actor-turned-producer Jackky Bhagnani in 2023. Rakul and Jackky have been dating each other for a while now and have been very vocal about their fondness for each other.

An ETimes report claimed that Rakul and Jackky have decided to take their relationship to the next level. “Shaadi 2023 mein hogi aur yeh pucca hai. Aakhir dono ko ek doosre se inteha pyaar hai aur dono shaadi mein vishwas rakhte hain (They will become man and wife in 2023. They both believe in the institution of marriage)”, a source told ETimes. In the same report, Rakul’s brother said that marriage is on the cards but both Rakul and Jackky are currently busy with their respective work commitments.

“Rakul has acted in a couple of projects by Jackky Bhagnani. Marriage is obviously on the cards, but nothing is concrete yet. She will announce it on her own when she decides to get married,” Rakul Preet’s brother, Aman told the portal.

However, Rakul has rubbished the report. She took to Twitter to clarify the same. The actress tweeted, “@AmanPreetOffl, you confirmed? Aur mujhe bataya bhi nahi bro… it’s funny how I don’t have news about my life…”

😂 @AmanPreetOffl you confirmed ? Aur mujhe bataya bhi nahi bro .. it’s funny how I don’t have news about my life .. https://t.co/ZSZgNjW2BW — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) October 12, 2022

Last year, on Rakul Preet Singh’s birthday, Jackky Bhagnani had penned a heartfelt note for her on Instagram, making their relationship Insta official. Jackky had shared an adorable picture of the two holding hands captioning it, “Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you are.”

