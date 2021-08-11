Rakul Preet Singh Joins Ayushmann Khurrana For Doctor G Schedule In Prayagraj

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh’s upcoming film Doctor G is all set for the second leg of its shooting in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. On Tuesday, Rakul shared a picture of herself, all masked up and ready to travel to the shoot destination. The selfie, which seems to have been clicked at the airport, is accompanied with a caption that perfectly sums up her excitement of joining the crew of the film.

“Aankhon mein excitement (excitement in the eyes). Prayagraj, here I come,” wrote Rakul Preet and added the hashtag #DoctorG as she shared the picture on her Instagram stories.

Ayushmann Khurrana also flew to Prayagraj a few days ago. On Friday, the actor shared multiple Instagram stories en-route his next shooting location. One of his Instagram stories was a video of the skyline from his flight window while another was that of the first page of Doctor G’s script. “Destination Allahabad aka Prayagraj,” he wrote.

Ayushmann keeps sharing snippets of his shooting diaries on his Instagram profile. On Wednesday, the 36-year-old actor shared a picture of a water bottle inscribed with the name of the film Doctor G,and the name of his character -Dr Uday — on his Instagram stories.

Doctor G will be Anubhuti Kashyap’s feature directional debut,announced by Ayushmann Khurrana in Decemberlast yearwith a selfie on his Instagram profile. The actor shared a picture of himself holding the script of the film and wrote, “Opening soon for consultation, Doctor G.”

The principal photography of the film took place in Bhopal in mid of July. Ayushmann shared his first look from the film on Instagram with the caption,“Doctor G taiyyar ho kar nikle hain. Ab hogi shooting (Doctor G is all prepared. Shooting to commence).”

Doctor G will trace the lives of Dr Uday Gupta, played by Ayushmann, and Dr Fatima, played by Rakul Preet, in a medical institute. The medical comedy-drama also stars Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha in pivotal roles. The makers have not announced the release date of the film yet.

