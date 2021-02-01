Rakul Preet Singh Joins Ayushmann Khurrana is Doctor G: Was in Love With the Script

In December last year, Ayushmann Khurrana had shared on social media that he will be starring in Anubhuti Kashyap's film titled Doctor G. Now, the project has got its leading lady in the form of actress Rakul Preet Singh, who will essay the role of a medical student.

In an interview with Times of India, Rakul gushed about the project. "I’m super excited to be a part of Doctor G. There are many firsts in this film for me, starting with my co-star Ayushmann. I am thankful to Junglee Pictures and director Anubhuti Kashyap for bringing us together. I was in love with the script from the time I heard it. It’s an interesting story, revolving around the medical profession and set in a campus. It will provide a new perspective to the audience. I can’t wait to start shooting for the film," she said.

Rakul also said that she will be playing Ayushmann Khurrana's senior. The film will be based in a campus of a medical institute. The film will see the pairing of Ayushmann and Rakul for the first time.

Anubhuti Kashyap will make her debut as a feature film director with this project. Kashyap has in the past directed the dark comedy mini series Afsos and the acclaimed short film Moi Marjaani.

Doctor G is written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh and Saurabh Bharat, who interestingly is a doctor-turned-writer and has drawn inspiration from his medical college life experiences. Saxena, who has written films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Karan Johar's segment in Lust Stories, has also penned the dialogues of this film.