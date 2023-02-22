Rakul Preet Singh’s relationship with Jackky Bhagnani often hits headlines. The couple are quite open about their relationship and don’t shy away from expressing their love on social media. During a recent interview, the actress joked about speculation regarding her wedding. Earlier last year, rumours were rife that the two of them will be getting married in November.

During an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, the actress was asked if she googles her own name, to which she shared, “That comes on Google Alert (I do not have to search for it separately). There are articles about me every week. By the way, I was supposed to get married in November last year. I just want to ask, ‘how was it?’. I do Google about food, and the number of calories my food has. I mostly read about food, calories and health."

Being one of the most talked about couples, Rakul and Jackky recently made heads turn at a fundraiser fashion show. Held in Hyderabad by an NGO, the young producer-actor walked the ramp alongside Rakul.

Talking about her relationship with Jackky, Rakul had earlier shared with Hindustan Times, “We are so busy in our ways that we don’t discuss work. When it comes to certain things I want to discuss, I do, otherwise we give each other that respect of being in a relationship."

Earlier, in an interview with Film Companion, Rakul had shared why the two decided to go public with their relationship. “We’re both of the opinion that there is nothing to hide or be sly about a relationship. If you are in one, the best thing is to give each other that respect and acknowledge it. Let’s face it. We all know who the couples are, hiding and running. Both of us don’t come from that school of thought.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul is basking in the success of Chhatriwali, whereas Jackky is all set to bring two of the year’s biggest films via Pooja Entertainment with Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan starring Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar and Ganapath with Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff, too.

