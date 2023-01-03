Rakul Preet Singh Kickstarts The Year With A Bright Beach Day In Thailand; See Her Gorgeous Pics

It's a holiday season and almost every Bollywood celebrity has jetted off to exotic locations to cherish their New Year with their loved ones. Among that one them is Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh. The actress left Mumbai to ring in the celebrations in Thailand. She “kickstarted the year with a bright and sunny beach day" in Phuket with all the positive vibes. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a slew of sunkissed pictures of herself posing happily at the beachside.

In the pictures, the De De Pyaar De actress was seen wearing an orange three-piece outfit from The Iaso's racks which include a bralette, a skirt, and a jacket. The yellow flowery bralette fastens with a single button, shoulder tie-up, and a plunging neckline. She paired it with a ruffled skirt and cropped jacket. Rakul accessorized her look with an elegant pendant, a pair of hoop earrings, a pair of woody Chloe slides, and black shades.

Captioning the post, she wrote, “Kickstarted the year with a bright and Sunny beach day with laughter, positivity, and love for all of you."

As soon as she shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with fire and red heart emojis. One of the fans wrote, “Your sense of fashion is amazing," while another wrote, “I’m so big fan of you ma'am." One comment read, “Awesome Rakul ma'am."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul Preet Singh had five movie releases so far in 2022: Runway 34, Attack, Cuttputlli, Doctor G, and ThankGod. She will next be seen in Chhatriwali. On January 20, 2023, the film will be released on ZEE5. In addition to Rakul, the cast includes Sumeet Vyas, Prachee Shah Paandya, Satish Kaushik, Rajesh Tailang, and Dolly Ahluwalia. The actress will also be seen in Mudassar Aziz's Mere Husband Ki Biwi, alongside Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

