Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Rakul Preet Singh Learns Belly Dancing for Marjaavaan to 'Get a Well-toned Sexy Stomach'

Rakul Preet Singh is learning belly dancing for a song sequence in her upcoming film 'Marjaavaan' and says that its not easy making it look smooth.

IANS

Updated:August 7, 2019, 3:51 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rakul Preet Singh Learns Belly Dancing for Marjaavaan to 'Get a Well-toned Sexy Stomach'
Rakul Preet Singh is learning belly dancing for a song sequence in her upcoming film 'Marjaavaan' and says that its not easy making it look smooth.
Loading...

Actress Rakul Preet Singh is taking belly dancing lessons for her next film Marjaavaan. She says getting all the moves right for the intricate dance form is not easy.

"The moves are very rapid, so you need to be quick and yet make it look smooth. That is not easy," Rakul said, of her preparations for a song in the movie.

Rakul says belly dancing has also become an additional form of workout because it helps keep her fit.

"At the end of the day, you get a well-toned sexy stomach, so it is worth the effort," said the actress, adding that she tries to ensure she she gets time for belly dancing daily.

"Of course, it depends on my schedule, but I do it whenever I get free time. You never know enough (of any art), and if you can find time for it, you can always work on your skills and try to be a better version of yourself. That's the idea," she said.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Marjaavaan is an action-thriller featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram