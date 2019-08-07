Rakul Preet Singh Learns Belly Dancing for Marjaavaan to 'Get a Well-toned Sexy Stomach'

Actress Rakul Preet Singh is taking belly dancing lessons for her next film Marjaavaan. She says getting all the moves right for the intricate dance form is not easy.

"The moves are very rapid, so you need to be quick and yet make it look smooth. That is not easy," Rakul said, of her preparations for a song in the movie.

Rakul says belly dancing has also become an additional form of workout because it helps keep her fit.

"At the end of the day, you get a well-toned sexy stomach, so it is worth the effort," said the actress, adding that she tries to ensure she she gets time for belly dancing daily.

"Of course, it depends on my schedule, but I do it whenever I get free time. You never know enough (of any art), and if you can find time for it, you can always work on your skills and try to be a better version of yourself. That's the idea," she said.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Marjaavaan is an action-thriller featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh.

