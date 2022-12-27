Rakul Preet Singh Mourns The Death of Her Dog Blossom, Says 'Stay Blessed Wherever You Are'

Rakul Preet Singh is heartbroken. Her pet dog Blossom has died. The actress, on her Instagram timeline, shared the news of her dog’s demise. She adopted the dog sixteen years back and she grew up with her. Rakul posted a series of unseen pictures with Blossom and captioned it, “ Blossom, you came into our lives 16 years back and blossomed us with so much love and joy.. I have grown up with you… We will miss you a lot…You lived a good life and I am glad you didn’t suffer pain, Rest in peace, boshiiiii .. stay blessed wherever you are”

The post included a few unseen pictures of the actor with her dog. Some of them are from her growing-up years. In her post, she mentions that she is glad that her dog did not suffer much pain. Blossom was an integral part of Rakul's life.

As soon as she put out her heartwarming note for blossom, fans flooded the comments sections. Some asked her to be strong while others wrote, “RIP Blossom”

Rakul Preet Singh is a dog lover. The actor had previously shared images with her dog as well on her social media handles. She once shared how she was scolded by Blossom for not seeing her for a long time.

Rakul Preet was most recently seen in Thank God, alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn. Despite a strong start at the box office, the fantasy comedy-drama fell short of expectations. She also was seen in Doctor G with Ayushman Khurana this year. She is working on a number of exciting projects, including Ayalaan, Indian 2 and Chhatriwali. Rakul Preet will appear in Chhatriwali in a different avatar.

Read all the Latest Movies News here